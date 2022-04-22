This is Pepperlandboy's Typepad Profile.
Join Typepad and start following Pepperlandboy's activity
Pepperlandboy
wyoming, PA
I'm just an exceptionally hyper~conservative kind of guy from northeastern Pa.
Recent Activity
More About the Culture Of Death
Continue reading
Posted Apr 22, 2022 at literaturemajor
Comment
0
The Culture Of Death
Continue reading
Posted Apr 22, 2022 at literaturemajor
Comment
0
No title
Continue reading
Posted Apr 19, 2022 at literaturemajor
Comment
0
No title
Continue reading
Posted Apr 19, 2022 at literaturemajor
Comment
0
No title
Continue reading
Posted Apr 19, 2022 at literaturemajor
Comment
0
No title
Continue reading
Posted Apr 19, 2022 at literaturemajor
Comment
0
No title
Continue reading
Posted Dec 10, 2019 at literaturemajor
Comment
0
I Meet the Beatles~
The morning of Saturday, May 25, 1968 was the start of such a fine sunny springtime day without a hint of anything significant yet to come. I was an eight~year~old boy, in the third grade, in Mrs. Lonergan's class. I woke up early & went outside to take a walk.... Continue reading
Posted Nov 24, 2012 at literaturemajor
Comment
0
The day I met the Beatles~
I was a kid in grammar school when the Beatles were still together. In those days I lived, with my parents & younger sister, in a really nice neighborhood on the borderline between East Elmhurst & Jackson Heights in Queens, New York. My neighborhood was 92 Street between Astoria Blvd.... Continue reading
Posted Nov 16, 2012 at literaturemajor
Comment
0
R.I.P. Brian Jones~ : http://ping.fm/WMVaq
R.I.P. Brian Jones~ : http://ping.fm/WMVaq Continue reading
Posted Jul 3, 2012 at literaturemajor
Comment
0
http://ping.fm/2TM8j
http://ping.fm/2TM8j Continue reading
Posted Jul 3, 2012 at literaturemajor
Comment
0
forty~first anniversary of Jim Morrison's death
forty~first anniversary of Jim Morrison's death Continue reading
Posted Jul 3, 2012 at literaturemajor
Comment
0
nice flashback~: http://ping.fm/PhM7t
nice flashback~: http://ping.fm/PhM7t Continue reading
Posted Jul 3, 2012 at literaturemajor
Comment
0
R.I.P. Sheriff Andy Taylor~: http://ping.fm/cpSmc
R.I.P. Sheriff Andy Taylor~: http://ping.fm/cpSmc Continue reading
Posted Jul 3, 2012 at literaturemajor
Comment
0
Happy 36 wedding anniversary to cousin Larry/Big...
Happy 36 wedding anniversary to cousin Larry/Big Leroy & his wife Rose Linda Continue reading
Posted Jul 3, 2012 at literaturemajor
Comment
0
Nighty.nighty
Nighty.nighty Continue reading
Posted Jul 2, 2012 at literaturemajor
Comment
0
Please read my blog. I need the attention~:...
Please read my blog. I need the attention~: http://ping.fm/mN5Mh Continue reading
Posted Jul 2, 2012 at literaturemajor
Comment
0
Even more about homosexuality~:...
Even more about homosexuality~: http://ping.fm/AzTCr Continue reading
Posted Jul 2, 2012 at literaturemajor
Comment
0
In hell, everyone looks like Jamie Lee Curtis,...
In hell, everyone looks like Jamie Lee Curtis, Carny Wilson , Sandra Bernhardt, McKenzie Phillips & the Hemingway sisters~ Continue reading
Posted Jul 2, 2012 at literaturemajor
Comment
0
daily Beatle~: http://ping.fm/Ujlnt
daily Beatle~: http://ping.fm/Ujlnt Continue reading
Posted Jul 2, 2012 at literaturemajor
Comment
0
If this would have happened the other way around ,...
If this would have happened the other way around , It would have been front~page news for months ~: http://ping.fm/eUimP Continue reading
Posted Jun 30, 2012 at literaturemajor
Comment
0
I've recently devised a theory that proves...
I've recently devised a theory that proves definitively that even numbers can beat up on odd numbers anytime or anyplace Continue reading
Posted Jun 30, 2012 at literaturemajor
Comment
0
daily Beatle~: http://ping.fm/HkPwn
daily Beatle~: http://ping.fm/HkPwn Continue reading
Posted Jun 30, 2012 at literaturemajor
Comment
0
The Supreme Court's latest total failure~:...
The Supreme Court's latest total failure~: http://ping.fm/rKjbi Continue reading
Posted Jun 30, 2012 at literaturemajor
Comment
0
about the health cared debate~:...
about the health cared debate~: http://ping.fm/JUWvF Continue reading
Posted Jun 29, 2012 at literaturemajor
Comment
0
More...
Subscribe to Pepperlandboy’s Recent Activity